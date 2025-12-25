4 most mysterious libraries in the world

Bodleian Library, Oxford, UK
It is one of the most iconic libraries in the world, located at Oxford University. The hidden rooms and ancient archives give it a sense of mystery. It also houses the Divinity School, home of magic.
Vatican Secret Archives, Vatican City
Although not a public library, here, the archives are stored in a huge underground room. It holds top-secret files and historical documents, making it a mystery to the world.
John Hay Library, Brown University, USA
Another University library with a known collection of Unusual Books and includes books that have human skin as their binding. With a variety of rare collection, it remains as one of the more mysterious libraries in the world.
Dunhuang Library Cave, China
This library is situated in a cave with historical manuscripts and other artefacts that remained undiscovered for centuries. The library was only discovered in 1900.