5 things that can help you with eye fatigue

The 20-20 rule
The first thing that most doctors suggest when you are suffering from excessive eye fatigue is that take a break every 20 minutes, look away from the screen or close your eyes for 20 seconds.
Take a break from screen time
If your work requires you to look at the laptop screen for too long, make sure that you take breaks. However, remember to not use your phone or watch TV during these breaks. Rest your eyes.
Eye-drops
Too much eye fatigue can often lead to dry eyes, or contrarily, it can make your eyes water. Both of these problems can be addressed with eyedrops that need to be applied regularly. Consult your doctor for the right prescription.
Blink!!!
To lessen eye fatigue, remember to blink often to maintain your eye health. Often, exposure to screens can make you look at them at a stretch. Avoid that consciously!
Wear the right glasses
Getting your eyes checked regularly is a must. But more importantly, remember to wear glasses with blue light that help reflect the glares of your screen, thus protecting your eyes.