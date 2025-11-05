4 Shah Rukh Khan films you need to watch out for

King
SRK’s upcoming project, "King," has already made waves on social media with the announcement teaser. The action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand is expected to boast high-octane action, slick visuals, and a collaboration with his daughter.
Brahmastra 2
The second chapter of Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse has begun production. There is heightened speculation about SRK's role in Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev after his brief yet effective appearance as Mohan Bhargav in the first film, and it is anticipated that he will have an expanded role in this sequel.
Pathaan 2
SRK is ready to step back into the shoes of his legendary spy role. The sequel will add to the YRF Spy Universe with more audacious missions, glamorous espionage, and international capers than the previous film. Therefore, brace yourself for an adrenaline rush.
Tiger vs. Pathaan
The clash of the two cinematic titans is back together again! This time, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger are in an extraordinary engagement for the YRF Spy Universe. Expect larger-than-life thrills, enigmatic swagger, and double-star presence