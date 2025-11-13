5 homemade detox drinks you should not avoid in winters

Turmeric water: Drinking a glass of warm turmeric water first thing in the morning will boost your immunity and help you fight cold and fever during harsh winter months. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and is also great for digestion.
Lemon water with honey: Another classic detox drink, lemon water with a dash of honey is a healthy way to take in Vitamin C which is good for you health as well as skin. Packed with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, this drink aids digestion and warms the body, giving you exactly what you need during winters.
Chia seed water: If you are worried about dry and dull skin during winters, drink a glass of overnight chia seeds soaked water for a glowing skin. This drink contains ceramides and fatty acids which helps hydrate the skin and improve skin health. It also protects you from sun damage.
Lemon and ginger tea: There's nothing like a good cup of tea on winter mornings. Start your day with a hot cup of lemon and ginger tea which has multiple benefits. This drink is good for digestion and aids metabolism. While it helps you keep warm, this drink helps protect from throat infections.
Orange and Cinnamon Water: This perfect winter detox drink is rich in Vitamin C and a great catalyst for weight loss! The cinnamon in the drink helps keep your blood sugar levels in check while giving your body the warmth it needs during the cold months.