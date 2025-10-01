Web Stories

6 Govinda films which can make you LOL

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The iconic Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan pair in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 1998 is still remembered for the chemistry and comic timings.

Hadh Kar Di Apne

Hadh Kar Di Apne released in 2000 starring Govinda and Rani Mukherjee is a not-to-be-missed rom-com set against the Swiss Alps.

Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa

Govinda starrer Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa in 2001 had an ensemble cast offering heavy doses of laughter.

Sandwich

What happens when a guy runs two parallel households? Watch Govinda, Raveena Tandon and Mahima Chaudhury in this twisted comic drama, Sandwich, released in 2006

Bhagam Bhag

A performance group gets embroiled in an overseas mystery in Govinda and Akshay Kumar starrer 2006 movie Bhagam Bhag.

Partner

Govinda and Salman Khan's legendary pairing in the 2007 movie Partner should also be on your must-watch list.

