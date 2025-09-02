Ranking BTS members according to their fashion

Web Stories

Ranking BTS members by their iconic fashion sense
7. RM (Namjoon)

Intellectual meets effortless chic! RM loves clean fits, oversized silhouettes, and neutral tones. His style screams understated sophistication.

6. Jin (Worldwide Handsome)

Classic & timeless! Jin prefers minimalist, polished outfits, featuring crisp shirts, tailored jackets, and sleek casual looks that reflect his calm demeanour.

5. J-Hope (Hobi)

Quirky & experimental! J-Hope mixes bold prints, vibrant colors, and streetwear edge. Fashion is his playground, and he never shies away from risks.

4. Suga (Yoongi)

Streetwear king. Suga’s style seamlessly blends luxury with comfort, featuring oversized hoodies, bucket hats, and monochrome fits. Effortless but always on point.

3. Jungkook (JK)

Cool & casual! Jungkook nails the sporty, edgy vibe with ripped jeans, combat boots, and sleek athleisure. The golden maknae keeps it fresh yet powerful.

2. V (Taehyung)

Vintage soul, modern twist! V rocks patterned shirts, wide trousers, berets, and unique accessories. His Gucci-inspired wardrobe feels straight out of a fashion editorial.

1. Jimin (Park Jimin)

Effortless glam! Jimin tops the list with his mix of elegance and daring choices with silk shirts, tailored blazers, and gender-fluid outfits. Always red-carpet ready.

