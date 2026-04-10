5 activities to keep you entertained when stranded outdoors in the rain

Relax by hearing the sound of rain: If you are standing under the shade and comfortably settled, then close your eyes and feel the sound of the rain. The sound helps in calming your nerves and releases stress.
Photography: Take out your mobile camera and click some good pictures of your surroundings and rain-washed streets.
Storytelling: If you are in a group and decide to take shelter in a pavement or a café, then keep yourselves engaged with some good rainy-day horror stories.
Journaling: Always carry your journals with you? Try to form a rainy day page. You can add depth to it by adding fallen leaves or flowers which you pick up.
Observing people: This is a very interesting activity. No matter where you are stranded, just observe the people around you. Their expressions and habits can say a lot about their personality.