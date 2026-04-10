7 ways to keep your shoes clean during the rain

Wear the right shoes: Choose to wear materials like rubber which are easier to maintain, even if they get wet, during the rain.
Walk on dry routes: Try to avoid routes which are filled with muddy water puddles.
Use shoe covers: Carry disposable shoe covers with you which add a protective layer when you have to across muddy or water-filled areas.
Keep an emergency rain kit: During the rainy season, keep an emergency kit with wet wipes or tissues, a bottle of fresh water, shoe protective spray and perfume.
Clean your shoes when home: Wash off the mud from the shoe, if needed use an old toothbrush. Then wash the shoe and let it dry off completely before wearing it again.
Don’t wear same shoes for a long time: Keep two shoes aside for the rainy season. Rotate them often so that you have time to wash and dry, each one.
Avoid wearing floor-touching pants: Long pants get muddy faster during the rains and it often transfers the dirt on to the shoes.