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6 ocean- inspired jewellery for your beach vacations

6 ocean- inspired jewellery for your beach vacations
6 ocean- inspired jewellery for your beach vacations
6 ocean- inspired jewellery for your beach vacations
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2 min read

Hoop ear-rings: Play, safe, simple and yet make a statement with basic hoops. If you want to add some colours improvise with beads or statement pieces.

Neck piece that shines: When it comes ot the breezy beaches, pearls are an inevitable part of your jewellery set.

Shell on your fingers: Wearing shell finger-rings that are uniquely shaped and becomes a statement piece on your hand is perfect for a sunny day at the beach.

Upcycle is in: What do you do with all the shells and cowries that you collect on the beach? Turn them into cool upcycled jewellery pieces. This finger-bracelet fuses crochet and cowries to give a beautiful look.

Anklets: These add a bit of charm and sass on the beach. However, a word of caution, be careful near the waves.

Statement Pieces: If you have a beach event to attend, then keep a statement piece handy. One piece that enhances your look and styles you up perfectly for the occassion, is all you need.

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