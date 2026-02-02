Doomscrolling draining your energy? Here’s how to be more offline in 2026

De-digitise your life
Digital detox isn’t just for techies; it's for everyone who owns digital devices. Everything you are doing on your phone can be done without it. Take walks without tracking your steps, or print out photos to make a physical camera roll.
Rediscover offline activities
You can embrace an offline lifestyle by doing things like taking a walk, making a new meal, reading a physical book, or painting. The temptation to check your phone automatically decreases when you use your time with interesting offline activities.
Make retail real again
Brands are now purposefully returning to physical venues, not only for sales but also for experience, after years of "online-first" being the norm. It's important to feel the fabric and speak with a real person and not an AI bot.
Adopt habits of a chronically offline person
Take inspiration from your grandparents for this one. Reach out for a book before your phone first thing in the morning, turn off your notifications and schedule specific times to check social media.
Romanticise your analogue era
Host an analogue party, which could involve journaling and crafting instead of movie nights. Learn skills such as knitting or sewing. Ditch the digital planners for a physical planner.