The 5-minute "Power Purge": How to declutter your desk
Tired of the clutter on your desk? Follow this 5-minute power purge method where each minute has a task for you to do for a cleaner, organised desk. Switch on the timer and get to work!
Minute 1
The first minute of the power purge is all about cleaning out the trash. Throw away whatever you do not need anymore: empty packets, dried out pens, rough papers, empty paper boxes and more.
Minute 2
Next step is to put things where they belong. Our desks are often cluttered with items that are not really supposed to lie on our desks. Coffee mugs, books, stacks of unnecessary paper, all have places in their respective drawers- rehome them!
Minute 3
Work desks are usually cluttered with loads of paper that we do not always need. Sort them out and file the important papers and toss away the rest.
Minute 4
Now that your desk is way emptier than it was four minutes ago, take a clean cloth and wipe the surface with a cleaner. Clean out any items that may be on your desk such as laptop, books, to get rid of all the dust.
Minute 5
Finally, arrange the things that are on your table. Organise them well, ensure that your desk looks clean and provides a healthy workspace. Take a final look, if there is anything unimportant on your desk still, remove it.