Want to invest in real estate? 4 ways to get started

Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs)
These are companies that will help you kick start real estate investments. They own, operate, and finance income-producing real estate across various sectors. You can invest by buying shares of the properties.
House Flipping
This is one of the smartest moves you can work on in 2026. This means one buys a property at lower cost, renovates it and then sells it at a whopping price. But this one’s for the ones who are good with real estate valuation, marketing, and renovation.
Real Estate Crowdfunding
This is a group of investors who come together to invest in a particular property. Pool your money with other investors online and diversify opportunities without putting up a large stake.
Rentals
Purchase a property and then rent it out to people. Over time, the rents also will increase and with it profit making becomes the highest.