How to incorporate beetroot in your daily diet?
Breakfast smoothies
If you are not particularly fond of beet root, adding them to your morning smoothies will help you consume its benefits without having to properly 'taste' it. Blend it along with your favourite fruits like berries, oranges or bananas and get the extra kick of antioxidants and nutrients. Add a pinch of ginger to cover up the earthy flavour.
Soups
To extract the health benefits of vegetable, boiled blocks of beetroot and add them to your vegetable or chicken soups. You can also boil them along with other nutritious vegetables to make a healthy broth.
Salads
Add grated raw beetroot to your healthy salad bowls for the extra crunch. You can also roast chopped beetroot in some olive oil and salt for some added flavour. They go very well with the usual salad condiments like leafy greens, vegetables, goat cheese and nuts.
Healthy snacks
If you want to skip the boring healthy meals, simply cut thin slices of beetroots, add some spices, salt and a few drops of olive oil and air fry them. These beet chips can be healthier alternatives for the usual potato ones while being a tasty savoury dish that satisfies your munching cravings.