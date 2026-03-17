5 mindful slow travel experiences in India

Coorg coffee harvesting
Partake into the harvesting of your favourite brew in the scenic hills of Karnataka's Coorg. Tourists staying at the coffee estate homestays can book a guided session and sometimes random volunteering also works.
Yoga retreat in Dharamkot, Himachal Pradesh
Let your vacation scream peace and serenity as you breathe in all the calm in Himachal. Sign up for yoga retreats in the mountains and join in the simple pleasures of life with sound retreats, forest trail walks or pottery making sessions.
Experience art in Andretta, Himachal
Another village tucked away in the breathtaking beauty of Himachal is Andretta. Explore the artists' colony and a hidden gem of art, pottery, and theater, take part in any of it and let go of all the burdening stress.
Beat the rush in Maharashtra's Matheran
Experience how life feels like without the constant rush of automobiles. This is the only automobile-free hill station in Asia. Turn the clock to centuries back and experience horseback riding, hand-pulled rickshaws, and walking as the only mode of transportation.
Meditate in Auroville
Away from the busy streets of White Town in Puducherry, the infamous Auroville sits. Book a meditative session inside the tomb like architecture and let your breathing be the only sound. Also participate in eco-sustainability sessions or go for wellness treatments in the lap of nature.