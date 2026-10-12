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5 high protein snacks to keep at your desk

Need healthy snacks at work? Try these 5 high-protein desk snacks, from roasted chickpeas to Greek yogurt, that keep you full and focused all day.
5 high protein snacks to keep at your desk
Updated on
2 min read
Roasted chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas

Crunchy, savoury, and easy to portion, roasted chickpeas are a good swap for chips. They provide plant protein and fibre, which together slow digestion and keep hunger away. Buy them ready-made in flavours like masala or sea salt, or roast your own with a little oil and spices and store them in an airtight jar.

Mixed nuts and seeds

Mixed nuts and seeds

Almonds, peanuts, pistachios, and pumpkin seeds are protein-rich and need no refrigeration. They also supply healthy fats that add staying power. Portion them into small containers ahead of time, since nuts are calorie-dense and a small handful is enough.

Greek yogurt cups

Greek yogurt cups

Thicker and higher in protein than regular yogurt, Greek yogurt makes a creamy, filling snack. If you have access to a fridge, keep a few plain cups at work and top them with fruit, seeds, or a drizzle of honey. Choose unsweetened versions to avoid unnecessary sugar.

Roasted makhana
Pranjall Kumar

Roasted makhana

Light, crispy, and popular as a traditional snack, makhana contains a modest amount of protein and is low in calories. Toss them with a little ghee and pepper, or buy flavored packs. They pair well with a handful of nuts to boost the protein content.

Protein bars

Protein bars

Protein bars are convenient and shelf-stable, but quality varies widely. Look for options with a decent amount of protein, minimal added sugar, and a short ingredient list. Keep one in your bag or drawer for days when lunch runs late.

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