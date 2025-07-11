5 outrageously weird love stories that you won’t believe exist

Cristian Montenegro from Colombia took unconventional love to a whole new level in 2023 when he married a rag roll and named it Natalia. The couple, oh yes, couple—has since expanded their fabric-filled family with three doll children. One big happy household, right? One time Natalia got sick which prompted him to call the paramedics, true love indeed. Well, no, he doesn’t suffer from mental conditions — got checked up; however, he might be experiencing Objectophilia, a person who falls in love with objects.