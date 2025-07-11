5 outrageously weird love stories that you won’t believe exist

Love is messy, wildly unpredictable, and sometimes weird and bizarre through someone else’s eyes. But around the world, some people have taken love to truly unexpected places—falling head over heels in the most unconventional ways, with the most surprising partners you can imagine. Once you hear these stories, you’ll be downright grateful that your biggest fight is with at least a human!
Cristian Montenegro from Colombia took unconventional love to a whole new level in 2023 when he married a rag roll and named it Natalia. The couple, oh yes, couple—has since expanded their fabric-filled family with three doll children. One big happy household, right? One time Natalia got sick which prompted him to call the paramedics, true love indeed. Well, no, he doesn’t suffer from mental conditions — got checked up; however, he might be experiencing Objectophilia, a person who falls in love with objects.
Amanda Teague, a 45-year-old from Ireland, said ‘I do’ to the ghost of a 300-year-old Haitian pirate named Jack (impersonating Jack Sparrow). Proof that love knows no age. The two allegedly exchanged vows aboard a boat in international waters — talk about a destination wedding. But sadly, the romance didn’t last. She divorced him, breaking all ties and literally ‘ghosting' him after claiming he was draining all her energy. Well some guys can’t stop being exhausting — even in the afterlife!
We all love our bed and a cozy pillow — but don’t even try to compete with this guy. Lee Jin-gyu from South Korea took things to the next level when he fell in love with his Dakimakura — a large, huggable body pillow. So smitten, he even bought it a wedding dress and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony officiated by a priest. Talk about the coziest marriage ever.
Amanda Liberty, a 34-year-old from Leeds, England, found a truly glowing partner—she got engaged to Lumiere, a 91-year-old German chandelier. A sparkling relationship, quite literally. But Lumiere isn’t her first love; at just 14, Amanda fell head over heels for none other than the Eiffel Tower. French to German she’s truly a woman of diverse tastes. She’s even planning a commitment ceremony with Lumiere soon. Love really does light up your life.
Most guys love their cars — but Nathaniel from the U.S. really outdid it. He entered into a serious relationship with his red 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo, affectionately named Chase. The two shared kisses, sleepovers, and yes — even ‘made love,’ sending the internet into a frenzy. But in recent years, Nathaniel revealed he no longer has feelings for Chase and has moved on... to Lex, a Lexus ES330. As some online commenters put it: well, at least it’s a girl this time!
Love is untimely, unpredictable and sometimes downright bizarre. But hey, hopefully these wild stories didn’t make you give up on love altogether. If anything, they prove that when it comes to matters of the heart there really are no rules or form!