Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Manipur's Churachandpur

The Churachandpur district of Manipur experienced a mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale in the early hours of Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was recorded at 2:55 am IST on June 2, 2025, at a depth of 15 kilometres beneath the surface.

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), NCS posted:

“EQ of M: 3.5, On: 02/06/2025 02:55:39 IST, Lat: 24.08 N, Long: 93.61 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur.”