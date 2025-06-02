Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Manipur's Churachandpur

The Churachandpur district of Manipur experienced a mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale in the early hours of Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The tremor was recorded at 2:55 am IST on June 2, 2025, at a depth of 15 kilometres beneath the surface.
Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), NCS posted:
“EQ of M: 3.5, On: 02/06/2025 02:55:39 IST, Lat: 24.08 N, Long: 93.61 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur.”
This marks the second seismic event in the region within a week.
On May 28, Churachandpur witnessed another earthquake, this time measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale. That quake occurred at 10:23 am IST, with tremors originating 36 kilometres underground. NCS also confirmed the coordinates for the May 28 quake as 24.55°N latitude and 93.70°E longitude.