Assam launches ‘Gaja Mitra’ to tackle rising human-elephant conflicts

Assam is rolling out an ambitious new initiative, Gaja Mitra ("Elephant Friend"), aimed at curbing the growing clashes between humans and elephants across the state.

The programme is launching in five of Assam’s worst-affected districts, namely Goalpara, Baksa, Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Nagaon, where human-elephant conflict has led to tragic losses of life, damaged homes, and destroyed crops.

What is causing this conflict?

Encroachment on elephant habitats and shrinking forest cover have increasingly pushed wild herds into farmlands and villages in search of food, leading to escalating tensions between people and pachyderms.