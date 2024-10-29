Try these natural methods to purify air at your home this Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, brings joy and celebration but also an increase in indoor pollutants from fireworks, candles, and cooking. Purifying indoor air naturally during this festive season is essential for maintaining a healthy living environment. Here are some effective methods to improve air quality naturally.
1. Indoor plants
One of the simplest ways to purify indoor air is by incorporating houseplants. Certain plants, such as peace lilies, snake plants, and spider plants, are known for their air-purifying properties. They absorb toxins and release oxygen, improving air quality. Strategically placing these plants around your home can enhance aesthetics while boosting indoor air purity.
2. Essential oils
Using essential oils can significantly improve indoor air quality. Oils like eucalyptus, tea tree, and lavender not only provide a pleasant aroma but also have antibacterial properties. You can diffuse these oils in your living spaces or mix a few drops with water in a spray bottle for a natural air freshener. Be mindful of the quantity to avoid overwhelming scents.
3. Natural air purifiers
Baking soda is a natural odour absorber and can be sprinkled in areas prone to smells, such as kitchens and bathrooms. Activated charcoal is another effective natural air purifier. Place bowls of activated charcoal around your home to absorb pollutants and odours. Both options are affordable and eco-friendly.
4. Proper ventilation
Ensuring proper ventilation is crucial for maintaining good air quality. Open windows and doors to allow fresh air to circulate, especially when cooking or after lighting diyas. Creating cross-ventilation by opening windows on opposite sides can help push stale air out and bring fresh air in.
5. Reduce indoor air pollutants
Be mindful of the products you use during Diwali. Opt for natural candles made from soy or beeswax instead of paraffin, which can release harmful chemicals. Use eco-friendly cleaning products and limit the use of air fresheners that may contain synthetic fragrances. Additionally, avoid smoking indoors and try to minimize the use of incense sticks, as they can release particulate matter.
6. Regular cleaning
Regularly dusting and vacuuming your home can significantly reduce indoor pollutants. Use a vacuum with a filter to trap dust and allergens effectively. Wash curtains, cushion covers, and other fabrics frequently, as they can harbour dust mites and other allergens.
By adopting these natural methods, you can create a healthier indoor environment during Diwali, ensuring that the celebrations are not just joyous but also safe for everyone.