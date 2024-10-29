Diwali safety tips: How to enjoy a festive and firework-safe celebration

Diwali is a vibrant celebration filled with lights, festivities, and family gatherings, but safety should always be a top priority during this joyous time. As you prepare for the festivities, it’s crucial to adopt various precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

First and foremost, when handling fireworks, exercise extreme caution. Always purchase fireworks from licensed vendors to ensure quality and safety. Read the instructions carefully before using any firework, and never attempt to relight a firework that hasn’t ignited. Designate a clear, open area away from buildings, trees, and flammable materials for the fireworks display. Keeping a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby is also wise, as it provides an immediate response in case of an emergency.

Additionally, when lighting diyas and candles, place them on stable, non-flammable surfaces. Be mindful of their placement to prevent accidental tipping or catching nearby materials on fire. Consider using oil lamps made from materials that are less prone to catching fire. It’s important to never leave lit candles or diyas unattended, especially in areas where children or pets can reach them.