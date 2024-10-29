Are you hosting a Diwali bash? Delight guests with these 5 easy-to-make snacks!

The most enchanting time of the year has arrived, and the air is abuzz with the spirit of Diwali! As we dive into preparations — adorning our homes, selecting festive attire, and eagerly planning to meet friends and family — the excitement builds. For those hosting a Diwali party, the thrill is even greater, though it brings an extra flurry of tasks to ensure everything sparkles just right. If you’re still crafting the perfect festive menu, allow us to make it a touch simpler. We have curated five delightful, crowd-pleasing snacks that are as easy to prepare as they are to enjoy, ensuring your guests will savour every bite. Embrace the celebration and share the joy, one delicious dish at a time.

1) Mathri

Mathri, a cherished Indian snack, holds a special place in our hearts, especially during festive times like Diwali. Deep-fried to golden perfection, this crunchy delight is crafted from all-purpose flour blended with aromatic spices and seasonings, creating a savoury, flaky, and irresistibly crispy treat. Mathri is the ideal tea-time companion! So, what are you waiting for? Offer Mathri to your guests, and watch their faces light up.

2) Hara bhara kebabs

For kebab enthusiasts, Hara bhara kebab is a must-have appetiser that’s as comforting as it is delicious, guaranteed to bring a smile to the heart. This vibrant, green delicacy is crafted from a mix of potatoes, paneer, fresh spinach, and gram flour as the ideal binding agent. Together with a blend of our beloved homestyle spices, these ingredients create a rich, melt-in-your-mouth experience that’s hard to resist. Once golden and crisp, Hara bhara kebabs are best served hot with the classic pudina chutney, adding a burst of refreshing flavour that elevates each bite to perfection.

3) Palak patta chaat

No festive spread is complete without chaat, and palak patta chaat brings a delicious, healthy twist! Start by dipping fresh spinach leaves in a seasoned gram flour batter, then fry to a perfect golden crisp. Arrange the fritters on a plate, and top generously with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys, cool yogurt, chaat masala, and a hint of chilli powder. Garnish with sev, vibrant pomegranate seeds, and fresh coriander. Each bite of this flavourful, crunchy chaat will delight your guests and make your party unforgettable!

4) Kothimbir vadi

Add a Maharashtrian touch to your Diwali spread with the irresistible kothimbir vadi! These savoury fritters, infused with fresh cilantro (kothimbir) and aromatic spices, offer a delightful crunch and an explosion of flavours with every bite. Perfectly crispy and deeply flavourful, kothimbir vadi is a traditional treat that’s sure to impress your guests. Serve it hot with a side of ketchup or chutney, and watch this classic delight become the star of your party spread!

5) Dry fruit ladoos

Let’s not forget our health-conscious guests this Diwali! Celebrations without sweets feel incomplete, but why not make them wholesome too? Opt for dry fruit ladoos — a healthier twist on traditional sweets that everyone will love. Packed with the goodness of cashews, almonds, dates, and a touch of ghee, these nutrient-rich ladoos offer natural sweetness and richness in every bite. Not only are they delicious, but they’re also guilt-free, making them a perfect treat for all.