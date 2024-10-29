Gourmet dishes to try out at home this festive season

Globe Artichoke Salad

Ingredients:

For French dressing

· Corn oil 1ltr

· White wine vinegar 120ml

· Dijon mustard 80gm

· Castor sugar 60gm

· Salt cooking 10gm

· Pepper black 10gm

· Sherry vinegar 120 ml

Globe artichoke

· Globe artichoke 1 kg

· Water 1 ltr

· Lemon juice 100 ml.

· Salt and sugar 20gm each

Sun choke

· Sun choke 500gm

· Milk 200ml

· Water 75ml

Method:

· Mix Dijon mustard, castor sugar, white wine vinegar, sherry vinegar in a mixing Bowl.

· Add olive oil bit by bit by whisking slowly and check seasoning.

· Cut the tips of both side of artichoke.

· Clean the globe artichoke with paring knife.

· By using a spoon clean inside the artichoke and keep in the water, mixed with lemon juice.

· In a pot put water, garlic, thyme, bay leaves, lemon, sugar, salt, black pepper corn and thyme.

· Add cleaned artichoke and put in brine.

· Bring it to boil then simmer.

· Cover with grease paper with hole in the centre.

· Boil sun choke in milk and water and cook until soft, then blend into a puree.

· For artichoke crisp; thinly slice sun choke and deep fry in sunflower oil at 140- 150degree until golden color and put in food warmer/under the light

· Arrange the artichoke on the plate, and drizzle French dressing.