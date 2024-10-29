Gourmet dishes to try out at home this festive season

Chef Praveen Reddy, Executive Sous Chef, Raffles Udaipur whips out two gourmet dishes for you to try making at home this festive season.
Sweet Butternut Squash Soup, Parmesan Foam, Sour Apples and Pine Nuts
Ingredients:
Butternut squash soup
· Squash 1kg
· Onion chopped 100gm
· Garlic chopped 30 gm
· Veg stock 500ml
· Butter 250 gm
· Game smith apple 1 pc
· Pine nuts roasted 10 gms
· Salt and pepper 10gm
Parmesan foam
· Parmesan cheese 200gm
· Milk 150ml
· Lectin 10 gm
Method:
For Butternaut Squash Soup
· In a pan add butter in low heat.
· Add chopped onion, garlic until golden colour.
· Add the diced squash, cook for a minute, add seasonings then add vegetable stock, and cook in medium.
· Heat until squash becomes a mash.
· Blend it.
For Parmesan Foam
· Boil the milk.
· Add cheese.
· Remove from the heat
· Add lectin then blend with hand blender
To Assemble
· Slice Green apples in juliennes
· Add roasted pine nuts.
· Garnish with micro-cress
· Pour the squash soup topped with parmesan foam.
Globe Artichoke Salad
Ingredients:
For French dressing
· Corn oil 1ltr
· White wine vinegar 120ml
· Dijon mustard 80gm
· Castor sugar 60gm
· Salt cooking 10gm
· Pepper black 10gm
· Sherry vinegar 120 ml
Globe artichoke
· Globe artichoke 1 kg
· Water 1 ltr
· Lemon juice 100 ml.
· Salt and sugar 20gm each
Sun choke
· Sun choke 500gm
· Milk 200ml
· Water 75ml
Method:
· Mix Dijon mustard, castor sugar, white wine vinegar, sherry vinegar in a mixing Bowl.
· Add olive oil bit by bit by whisking slowly and check seasoning.
· Cut the tips of both side of artichoke.
· Clean the globe artichoke with paring knife.
· By using a spoon clean inside the artichoke and keep in the water, mixed with lemon juice.
· In a pot put water, garlic, thyme, bay leaves, lemon, sugar, salt, black pepper corn and thyme.
· Add cleaned artichoke and put in brine.
· Bring it to boil then simmer.
· Cover with grease paper with hole in the centre.
· Boil sun choke in milk and water and cook until soft, then blend into a puree.
· For artichoke crisp; thinly slice sun choke and deep fry in sunflower oil at 140- 150degree until golden color and put in food warmer/under the light
· Arrange the artichoke on the plate, and drizzle French dressing.