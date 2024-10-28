Four festive recipes for the health-conscious

Alsi Ki Ladoo (flaxseed ladoo) with Foxtail Millets

Ingredients:

· Alsi (Flaxseeds) – 500 gms

· Wheat flour – 500 gms

· Desi ghee – 400 gms

· Jaggery or sugar – 750 gms

· Cashews – 100 gms

· Almonds – 100 gms

· Pistachios – 50 gms

· Raisins – 20 gms

· Cardamom – 15 pods (peeled and ground)

Method:

· In a dry pan, roast the flaxseeds. You’ll hear a cracking sound as they roast. Once done, grind them lightly in a mixer—be careful not to over-grind.

· In a separate pan, roast the wheat flour in desi ghee until it turns golden brown and fragrant. Remove it from the heat and set it aside.

· In the same pan with the remaining ghee, roast the ground flaxseeds over medium or low heat until they turn brown and release a nutty aroma.

· Roughly chop the cashews, almonds and pistachios.

· In a pan, combine jaggery or sugar (250 gms) with 1¼ cups of water. Stir until the jaggery or sugar dissolves. Test the syrup by placing a small amount between your fingers—if it forms a single thread, it’s ready.

· Add the roasted wheat flour, flaxseeds and chopped nuts into the syrup. Mix well.

· Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then take small portions (about the size of a lemon) and roll them into round ladoos. Enjoy!