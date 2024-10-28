Four festive recipes for the health-conscious

Come festive season and the craving for sweets and snacks automatically increases with the large number of house parties, hand-made gifts and all. This time, take a cue from Chef Pradeep Singh, executive chef, The Resort, and make these four festive sweets and snacks which you can dive in guilt free.
Alsi Ki Ladoo (flaxseed ladoo) with Foxtail Millets
Ingredients:
· Alsi (Flaxseeds) – 500 gms
· Wheat flour – 500 gms
· Desi ghee – 400 gms
· Jaggery or sugar – 750 gms
· Cashews – 100 gms
· Almonds – 100 gms
· Pistachios – 50 gms
· Raisins – 20 gms
· Cardamom – 15 pods (peeled and ground)
Method:
· In a dry pan, roast the flaxseeds. You’ll hear a cracking sound as they roast. Once done, grind them lightly in a mixer—be careful not to over-grind.
· In a separate pan, roast the wheat flour in desi ghee until it turns golden brown and fragrant. Remove it from the heat and set it aside.
· In the same pan with the remaining ghee, roast the ground flaxseeds over medium or low heat until they turn brown and release a nutty aroma.
· Roughly chop the cashews, almonds and pistachios.
· In a pan, combine jaggery or sugar (250 gms) with 1¼ cups of water. Stir until the jaggery or sugar dissolves. Test the syrup by placing a small amount between your fingers—if it forms a single thread, it’s ready.
· Add the roasted wheat flour, flaxseeds and chopped nuts into the syrup. Mix well.
· Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then take small portions (about the size of a lemon) and roll them into round ladoos. Enjoy!
Prunes, Dates and Nuts Sugar-free Burfi
Ingredients:
· Seedless dates – 200 gms
· Dried prunes – 50 gms
· Golden raisins – 50 gms
· Almonds, cashews, pistachios, walnuts – 20 gms each
· Ghee – 100 gms
Method:
· Finely chop the dates, prunes and all the nuts.
· Heat ghee in a pan and roast the chopped nuts until lightly golden.
· Add the chopped dates and prunes to the pan. Stir well to combine all the ingredients evenly.
· Grease a tray with ghee, then spread the mixture evenly in the tray.
· Once the mixture cools down, cut it into squares. Your sugar-free burfi is ready!
Baked Ragi Chakli
Ingredients:
· Ragi flour – ¾ cup
· Plain yogurt – ½ cup
· Whole wheat flour – 2 tbsp
· Sesame seeds – 1 tsp
· Chilli powder – 1 tsp
· Asafoetida (hing) – a pinch
· Salt – to taste
· Oil – 1 tsp
· Water – for binding
Method:
· Set the oven to 180°C.
· In a large bowl, combine the ragi flour, wheat flour, sesame seeds, salt, chilli powder and asafoetida.
· Add yoghurt and water to the mixture, forming a pliable dough.
· Heat oil and mix it into the dough.
· Prepare a baking sheet lined with butter paper. Using a chakli press, form spirals of dough onto the sheet.
· Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Flip them over and bake for an additional 10 minutes.
· Allow the chaklis to cool completely before storing them in an airtight container.
Horse Gram Dal Gujiya
Ingredients:
For the dough:
· Maida (all-purpose flour) – 2 cups
· Ghee – ½ cup
· Salt – ¼ tsp
· Water – for kneading
· Oil – for deep frying
For the Filling:
· Horse gram dal – 2 cups (soaked and steamed)
· Cumin seeds – 1 tsp (coarsely pounded)
· Fennel seeds – 1 tsp (coarsely pounded)
· Sesame seeds – 1 tsp
· Sugar – 2 tsp
· Asafoetida (hing) – ½ tsp
· Amchur (dry mango powder) – 1 tsp
· Turmeric powder – ½ tsp
· Red chilli powder – ½ tsp
· Green chillies – 2 (finely chopped)
· Ginger – 1 inch (grated)
· Salt – to taste
Method:
· Soak the horse gram dal for 3–4 hours. Drain and cook until tender using a pressure cooker or steamer.
· Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, sesame seeds and asafoetida. Stir in the cooked dal and the rest of the filling ingredients. Mix well and let it cool.
· Combine maida, ghee, and salt in a bowl. Add water gradually to form a firm dough. Let it rest for 30 minutes.
· Roll the dough into 3-inch circles. Place a spoonful of the filling on one half, wet the edges with water, and fold into a half-moon shape. Seal and crimp the edges.
· Heat oil and fry the gujiyas until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve.