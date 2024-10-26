Check out these must-try festive desserts this season

Pistachio Milk Cake by Chef Shivesh Bhatia for American Pistachios

Ingredients:

· Sugar -1.5 cups

· Sunflower oil- 6 tbsp

· Yogurt- 6 tbsp

· Milk- 2 cups

· All purpose flour- 1.5 cups

· American Pistachios- 1 cup

· Condensed Milk

Recipe:

· In a bowl add sugar, sunflower oil, yogurt milk.

· Give it all a mix and then add flour along with American pistachio.

· Put the mixture in a bowl and let it bake.

· In a bowl take half a cup of pistachios and condensed milk. Blend it into a paste and then add in the one and half cup of milk. Give it a good mix.

· Refrigerate it for a bit and then decorate your cake with the mix.