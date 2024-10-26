Recipes

Check out these must-try festive desserts this season

Take a cue from these popular chefs
This Diwali try out these two popular nutty yet sweet desserts that would blow the minds of your guests.

Pistachio Milk Cake by Chef Shivesh Bhatia for American Pistachios

Ingredients:

·        Sugar -1.5 cups

·        Sunflower oil- 6 tbsp

·        Yogurt- 6 tbsp

·        Milk- 2 cups

·        All purpose flour- 1.5 cups

·        American Pistachios- 1 cup

·        Condensed Milk

Recipe:

·        In a bowl add sugar, sunflower oil, yogurt milk.

·        Give it all a mix and then add flour along with American pistachio.

·        Put the mixture in a bowl and let it bake.

·        In a bowl take half a cup of pistachios and condensed milk. Blend it into a paste and then add in the one and half cup of milk. Give it a good mix.

·        Refrigerate it for a bit and then decorate your cake with the mix.

Pecan Brittle/Chikki, Chef Ajay Chopra for American Pecans

Ingredients:

·        2 cups toasted, chopped pecan nuts

·        1/4 cup quinoa

·        2 tbsp sesame seeds

·        1/2 cup sugar

·        1 tbsp water

·        2 tbsp honey

·        2 tbsp maple syrup

·        2 tbsp butter

·        1/2 tsp vanilla essence

·        1 tbsp coconut oil

·        A pinch of sea salt

Recipe:

·        Toast the pecan nuts, then roughly chop them. Set that aside.

·        In a heavy-bottomed pan, melt sugar and water until it turns a rich golden caramel.

·        Stir in honey, maple syrup, butter, and coconut oil, mixing until smooth.

·        Add vanilla essence, chopped pecan nuts, quinoa, and sesame seeds. Mix well to coat evenly.

·        Spread the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking tray.

·        Bake at 160°C for 15 minutes until beautifully golden.

·        Let it cool completely, then cut into pieces.

Surprise your guests this festive season with a no-hassle 'nutty' Pistachio Baklava cake recipe
