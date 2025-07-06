Is egg freezing the right decision for you? Here's what you need to consider

For decades, fertility conversations centered around women “running out of time.” But science has evolved, and so has the narrative. Egg freezing, once considered a last resort, is now being embraced as a proactive choice, especially by women who can afford the procedure.

What makes egg freezing appealing?

First, consider the prices and whether or not, it is in your budget. The cost of egg freezing in India typically ranges from ₹1.5 to ₹2.5 lakh per cycle in India, not including storage or future IVF costs. This price can vary based on factors like the clinic's reputation, the duration of storage and any additional services required.

It’s also physically and emotionally demanding, involving hormone injections, clinic visits, and a minor surgical procedure. And there’s no 100% guarantee of future pregnancy.

If you can afford it, then consider why. Biologically, women’s egg quality and quantity decline with age, typically beginning in the early 30s and accelerating in the late 30s. Freezing your eggs in your 20s means preserving them at their healthiest and most viable state. This can increase the chances of a successful pregnancy later on, should you need it.

Egg freezing offers peace of mind

Let’s face it: juggling careers, education, travel, and finding the right partner can be overwhelming. It’s not a guarantee, but knowing you’ve given yourself another option can reduce the pressure to make rushed choices about relationships or parenthood.

Many women today are choosing to build their careers, start businesses, or explore the world before settling down. Egg freezing offers a sense of reproductive autonomy, allowing you to plan parenthood on your own timeline.

Studies show that eggs frozen in a woman’s 20s are significantly more likely to lead to successful IVF outcomes than those frozen in one’s late 30s or 40s. While it’s possible to freeze eggs at any point before menopause, earlier is better in terms of quality.

Younger women may respond better to hormone stimulation, meaning they can retrieve more eggs per cycle. This can reduce the need for multiple costly or taxing rounds of freezing in the future.