Bihar government renames Gaya as ‘Gaya Ji’

Gaya, the town in Bihar, will now be known as ‘Gaya Ji’. The decision was taken into a state cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting, the State’s additional chief secretary S Siddharth said that the decision was taken in view of local sentiments and the town’s historical and religious significance.

Taking to X, Janata Dal United (JDU) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha thanked CM Nitish Kumar for renaming the town, “I am thankful to the honourable Chief Minister from the bottom of my heart for this important decision of changing the name and hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of ‘Gayaji,’ he said.

Why is Gaya so popular?

Gaya is known for its religious significance. Lakhs of tourists from across the globe visit Gaya every year during pitrapaksh to offer pind daan to the souls of ancestors.

Gaya was the part of the ancient Magadh Empire. The city is located on the bank of Falgu River. Three hills Mangala-Gauri, Shringa-Sthan, Ram-Shila and Brahmayoni surround it from three sides.

The most popular destination in Gaya is Vishnupad Temple. The temple is located on the bank of river Falgu River and has footprint of Vishnu incised into a block of basalt. People believe that Lord Vishnu killed Gayasur by placing his foot on Gayasur’s chest.

Bodhgaya is also situated in Gaya, which is one of the most important and sacred Buddhist pilgrimage centres in the world. It was here under a banyan tree, the Bodhi Tree, Gautama attained supreme knowledge to become Buddha.