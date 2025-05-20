Rahul Vaidya turns down ₹50 lakh Turkey gig amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

Singer and reality TV star Rahul Vaidya has revealed that he turned down a lucrative ₹50 lakh offer to perform at a high-profile wedding in Antalya, Turkey — citing national interest as his reason. In an interview, Rahul shared that the performance was scheduled for July 5, but he had no hesitation in walking away from the deal due to the ongoing geopolitical friction between India and Pakistan. Turkey has recently come under scrutiny for what many perceive as an alignment with Pakistan on diplomatic issues, drawing criticism from Indian social media users and public figures alike.

Rahul Vaidya refuses to perform in Turkey over its stance on India, calls patriotism ‘non-negotiable’

“The offer was lucrative — they were paying me ₹50 lakh,” Rahul said. “But I told them that no work, no money, and no fame can surpass the interest of the country. They even offered me more, but I made it clear that it wasn’t about the money.” Standing firm on his decision, he added, “This issue is far more important than that. It’s not about me as an individual; it’s about the nation. And we have to stand by our nation.” Rahul, who rose to fame with Indian Idol and has since become a familiar face on television and music circuits, clarified that his decision stemmed purely from personal conviction. “I have no interest in going to a country that is an enemy of my country and does not respect it. Whatever I am today is because of my country and my fellow countrymen,” he said.

The singer’s firm stance has sparked conversations online, with many applauding him for prioritising patriotism over profit. His refusal comes at a time when calls to boycott nations perceived to be unsupportive of India have been gaining traction. Rahul’s comments have also added to the wider debate on how celebrities should navigate international gigs during periods of political sensitivity.