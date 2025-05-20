Randeep Hooda to star in ‘Operation Khukri’, a gripping war drama based on a real-life mission

The film adapts Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad, by Major Raj Pal Punia and Damini Punia. Randeep, alongside Rahul Mittra Films, has acquired the exclusive movie rights to the book, which chronicles the siege, survival, and heroic rescue mission in gripping detail.

In the film, Hooda will step into the shoes of Major General Raj Pal Punia — then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry — who was instrumental in leading the troops through a harrowing 75-day standoff. Cut off from supplies and surrounded in the hostile terrain of Kailahun, the Indian contingent launched a daring breakout that became one of the most successful counter offensives in modern Indian military history.