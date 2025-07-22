6 surprising items that are banned in space

Space travel was once considered the stuff of science fiction and a far fetched dream for many. With time and upgraded science it has now become a reality for hundreds of astronauts (including normal people) over the past few decades. As we’ve ventured beyond Earth's atmosphere, we've unraveled fascinating insights into how outer space differs from our home planet Earth. One of the most significant changes astronaut's experiences in space is the dramatic drop in gravity. Unlike Earth, where gravity keeps everything in one place and grounded. The microgravity environment in space causes both people and objects to float freely anywhere. This floating effect isn’t just fun and frolicky but it’s also a huge safety consideration. Because of it, space agencies like NASA have developed strict protocols about what can and cannot be taken aboard spacecraft. While some restrictions may seem obvious, others are completely shocking.

Here are six everyday items that are strictly banned from space