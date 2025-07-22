6 surprising items that are banned in space

Space travel was once considered the stuff of science fiction and a far fetched dream for many. With time and upgraded science it has now become a reality for hundreds of astronauts (including normal people) over the past few decades. As we’ve ventured beyond Earth's atmosphere, we've unraveled fascinating insights into how outer space differs from our home planet Earth. One of the most significant changes astronaut's experiences in space is the dramatic drop in gravity. Unlike Earth, where gravity keeps everything in one place and grounded. The microgravity environment in space causes both people and objects to float freely anywhere. This floating effect isn’t just fun and frolicky but it’s also a huge safety consideration. Because of it, space agencies like NASA have developed strict protocols about what can and cannot be taken aboard spacecraft. While some restrictions may seem obvious, others are completely shocking.
BREAD- breadcrumbs may be harmless on Earth, but in space, they float around and can clog air filters, damage equipment, or get into astronauts’ eyes or lungs. Tortillas are used instead, as they don’t create loose particles and is safe.
ALCOHOL- alcohol is prohibited because they numb judgment, which is dangerous during high-stakes missions. Plus, alcohol affects the body differently in space and can disrupt water recycling systems aboard spacecraft.
SALT AND PEPPER (in granule form)- anything in granular condiments float in microgravity and can cause similar problems like breadcrumbs. NASA provides these seasonings in liquid form instead.
CARBONATED BEVERAGES- fizz doesn’t work the same way in zero gravity. Without gravity to separate gas from liquid, astronauts tend to end up with fizzy fluids stuck in their stomachs that causes discomfort and bloating.
LOOSE PAPER OR BOOKS- paper can float into vents or instruments and pose a fire hazard or block essential airflows. Digital tablets and Velcro-secured documents are the preferred as alternatives in space.
MATCHES OR LIGHTERS- open flames are strictly forbidden due to fire risks in a sealed, oxygen-rich environment. Controlled ignition sources are used only in specialized labs under strict monitoring.