Meet Lucknow boy Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to live and work from space

In a truly historic moment for India’s rising space aspirations, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to become the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). Launched today, June 25, as pilot of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), Shubhanshu’s trip represents India’s meaningful return to human spaceflight after more than four decades.

Who is Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla?

He will fly the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which will arrive at the ISS tomorrow, June 26, for a 14–day stint. The joint mission has the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) partnering with NASA and private venture Axiom Space. The flight will be lifted from NASA’s iconic Kennedy Space Centre Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

Born in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh on October 10, 1985, Shubhanshu developed an early interest in space science. Spurred by the Kargil War of 1999, he secretly joined the National Defence Academy at 16. He was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a fighter pilot in 2006 and has since flown more than 2,000 hours on multiple aircraft like the Su-30MKI and MiG-21. His experience brought him to serve as a test pilot and Fighter Combat Leader, positions requiring huge amounts of courage and accuracy.