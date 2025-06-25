Meet Lucknow boy Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to live and work from space

In a truly historic moment for India’s rising space aspirations, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to become the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). Launched today, June 25, as pilot of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), Shubhanshu’s trip represents India’s meaningful return to human spaceflight after more than four decades.
He will fly the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which will arrive at the ISS tomorrow, June 26, for a 14–day stint. The joint mission has the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) partnering with NASA and private venture Axiom Space. The flight will be lifted from NASA’s iconic Kennedy Space Centre Launch Complex 39A in Florida.
Born in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh on October 10, 1985, Shubhanshu developed an early interest in space science. Spurred by the Kargil War of 1999, he secretly joined the National Defence Academy at 16. He was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a fighter pilot in 2006 and has since flown more than 2,000 hours on multiple aircraft like the Su-30MKI and MiG-21. His experience brought him to serve as a test pilot and Fighter Combat Leader, positions requiring huge amounts of courage and accuracy.
Subhanshu’s journey to space was set in stone in 2019 when he was chosen for India’s Gaganyaan Mission. He trained tirelessly in Russia and at the Astronaut Training Facility in Bengaluru and continued to upgrade his skills with a Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from IISc Bangalore.
Subhanshu will perform five science experiments in collaboration with NASA during his two–week mission aboard the ISS, including research in space agriculture, and will also be commanding seven experiments conceived by ISRO, such as research on crop seeds and microalgae in microgravity. He will also be inspiring the next generation of students with a live session to students all over India.
Subhanshu is married to Dr Kamna, a dentist, and they have a son. His family members have been constant sources of support during his remarkable journey. As he embarks on this mission of history, Shubhanshu Shukla has the hopes and dreams of 1.4 billion Indians on his shoulders, representing India’s spirit of discovery and the endless possibilities that await the country’s space efforts.
NASA, Axiom Space and SpaceX have scheduled the fourth private astronaut mission, Axiom Mission 4, to the International Space Station for June 25 at 12.01 pm (IST).
You can follow Nasa+ Axiom Space, and SpaceX channels. The docking event is set to be livestreamed on June 26, from 2.30 pm IST, as stated by NASA.