Happy Birthday Tilottama Shome: The Paatal Lok star's connection to the Bachchans

Yes, Tilottama Shome is related to Jaya Bachchan! Jaya Bachchan has two sisters, Rita and Nita Bhaduri and Shome is married to Kunal Ross, who is Nita’s son, thus making her the niece-in-law of Jaya Bachchan.

This also means that Tilottama is a cousin sister-in-law to Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and therefore also related to Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan. But what is interesting to note is that Tilottama rarely mentions this and her growth has had nothing to do with nepotism.

From reigning OTT series to independent cinema with a soul, Tilottama Shome is a name that stands out through her performance rather than the relations in the industry.

Coming from a family where her father served the Nation through the Air Force, Tilottama grew up in several places across India, including Bengaluru and Kolkata. After completing her studies, she headed out to New York to earn a degree in Acting. Here, she also taught theatre as therapy to the inmates.

This experience greatly influenced and deeply emotionalized her craft. Her breakthrough came in the year 2001 with Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding. What worked in her favour was the powerful role, and one that was very relatable, especially to the Indian Diaspora. Thereafter, she continued to work in several independent films like Shadows of Time, Tasher Desh, Gangor to name a few. Tilottama has to her credit several awards across major Film Festivals around the globe. For instance, she was bestowed the Best Actress for Qissa: the Tale of a Lonely Ghost at the Abu Dhabi Film Festival.