Happy Birthday Tilottama Shome: The Paatal Lok star's connection to the Bachchans

It's Tilottama Shome's birthday! As the Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper actor turns another page in her life today, turning 46, here’s going down the memory lane to see how this critically successful actor built a name for herself and started from scratch.
At a time when the banner of nepotism still flies high, Tilottama, despite being related to a prominent family in Bollywood, built a career out of sheer talent and hard work.
Yes, Tilottama Shome is related to Jaya Bachchan! Jaya Bachchan has two sisters, Rita and Nita Bhaduri and Shome is married to Kunal Ross, who is Nita’s son, thus making her the niece-in-law of Jaya Bachchan.
This also means that Tilottama is a cousin sister-in-law to Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and therefore also related to Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan. But what is interesting to note is that Tilottama rarely mentions this and her growth has had nothing to do with nepotism.
From reigning OTT series to independent cinema with a soul, Tilottama Shome is a name that stands out through her performance rather than the relations in the industry.
Coming from a family where her father served the Nation through the Air Force, Tilottama grew up in several places across India, including Bengaluru and Kolkata. After completing her studies, she headed out to New York to earn a degree in Acting. Here, she also taught theatre as therapy to the inmates.
This experience greatly influenced and deeply emotionalized her craft. Her breakthrough came in the year 2001 with Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding. What worked in her favour was the powerful role, and one that was very relatable, especially to the Indian Diaspora. Thereafter, she continued to work in several independent films like Shadows of Time, Tasher Desh, Gangor to name a few. Tilottama has to her credit several awards across major Film Festivals around the globe. For instance, she was bestowed the Best Actress for Qissa: the Tale of a Lonely Ghost at the Abu Dhabi Film Festival.
After becoming a known name among art filmmakers, directors and the community, came the OTT surge. This further heightened her ability to showcase her talent through the choice of unconventional roles and to become a household name. She was prominently seen in works like Delhi Crime Season 2, The Night Manager, Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper, Tooth Pari: when Love Bites, Paatal Lok Season 2, Lust Stories 2, Mirror, Shadowbox and more.
Tilottama has always believed in learning, re-learning and unlearning to adapt quickly to newer roles. Her training in theatre has helped her face the camera and own it to her advantage. Despite having faced adverse situations in the industry, she has handled every moment with grace and continued doing her work and entertaining and connecting with the audience, which made her one of the most sought after actor, someone who can be trusted with bringing novelty with each on-screen character.
