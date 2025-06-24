Ishaan Khatter is headed to Paris Fashion Week and Louis Vuitton has reserved him a seat

The timing couldn’t be better. Ishaan is still riding high from the success of Netflix’s The Royals, where he plays a brooding, crown-weary prince navigating palace drama and existential dread. The show has become a multi-country streaming hit, with audiences and critics alike applauding Ishaan’s ability to bring nuance and soul to a character that could’ve easily been just another royal sterotype.

And let’s not forget Cannes. Just a few weeks ago, Ishaan made waves with Homebound, a haunting indie drama directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and executive-produced by none other than Martin Scorsese. His performance? Widely hailed as one of the most striking in the Un Certain Regard section, the film earned a standing ovation. Not too shabby for a ‘breakout star’

He also recently shared the screen with Nicole Kidman in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, proving he can also hold his own with Hollywood royalty.

So what does a global star do in between buzzy performances and red carpets? Apparently, he suits up for Paris Fashion Week. From Cannes to couture, Ishaan Khatter is not just having a good year, he’s crafting an international identity, one performace (and one killer outfit) at a time.