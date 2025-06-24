Celebs

Ishaan Khatter is headed to Paris Fashion Week and Louis Vuitton has reserved him a seat

The actor is set to attend the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week on June 24
Ishaan Khatter is headed to Paris Fashion Week and Louis Vuitton has reserved him a seat
Ishaan Khatter is headed to Paris Fashion Week
Ishaan Khatter is having a moment and this time, it’s not on screen, but front row. The actor is set to attend the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week on June 24, marking a stylish new milestone in his fast-rising global journey. And yes, he’s doing it as the only Indian actor invited by the maison this season. Big deal? Absolutely.

All eyes on Ishaan Khatter at Louis Vuitton’s Paris showcase

Khatter’s always had a flair for fashion, whether it’s a textured blazer with sneakers or kurta-core done right, but this time will be his first official appearance at a major runway show. A source close to the actor confirmed that he’s attending as a guest of Louis Vuitton, cementing his growing influence.

Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter

The timing couldn’t be better. Ishaan is still riding high from the success of Netflix’s The Royals, where he plays a brooding, crown-weary prince navigating palace drama and existential dread. The show has become a multi-country streaming hit, with audiences and critics alike applauding Ishaan’s ability to bring nuance and soul to a character that could’ve easily been just another royal sterotype.

And let’s not forget Cannes. Just a few weeks ago, Ishaan made waves with Homebound, a haunting indie drama directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and executive-produced by none other than Martin Scorsese. His performance? Widely hailed as one of the most striking in the Un Certain Regard section, the film earned a standing ovation. Not too shabby for a ‘breakout star’

He also recently shared the screen with Nicole Kidman in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, proving he can also hold his own with Hollywood royalty.

So what does a global star do in between buzzy performances and red carpets? Apparently, he suits up for Paris Fashion Week. From Cannes to couture, Ishaan Khatter is not just having a good year, he’s crafting an international identity, one performace (and one killer outfit) at a time.

