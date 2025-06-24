Diljit Dosanjh now has a university course; here’s where and when to sign up

In a move that cements his place not just in pop culture but now in academic discourse, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh will be the subject of a new university course in Canada. Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) has announced a first-of-its-kind programme dedicated to exploring the artist’s cultural, musical and diasporic significance.

Diljit Dosanjh’s global impact to be studied at Canadian university?

The course will be housed under The Creative School at TMU and is scheduled to launch in the latter half of 2026, with enrolment details to be made available on the university’s official website closer to the date.

The news was unveiled during the Billboard Summit at NXNE in Toronto, and it has already sparked international interest, especially among the South Asian diaspora and fans of global music movements.

According to Billboard Canada, the course will critically examine Diljit’s music catalogue, his crossover appeal, and how his work has mobilised Punjabi identity on the world stage. Students will delve into the economics of cultural export, the dynamics of South Asian representation in global pop culture, and the artist’s entrepreneurial trajectory.