Cristiano Ronaldo’s jaw-dropping Al-Nassr deal: Rs 5.12 crores per day, 15% ownership stake and more

But the staggering figures don’t stop there. Ronaldo’s annual salary is reportedly a mind-blowing £178 million, breaking down to roughly £488,000 per day—meaning the Portuguese forward will pocket over a million pounds every two days. Over the course of his contract, his total earnings are projected to reach £492 million, and with performance-based incentives like £4 million for winning the Golden Boot and £8 million if Al-Nassr clinches the league title, his income could easily surpass half a billion pounds.

Interestingly, Ronaldo’s journey with Al-Nassr hasn’t been all smooth sailing. Despite his star power, the team has failed to secure any official trophies in his two-and-a-half-year stint. Their latest disappointment came in the 2024/25 season when they failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite. Following the underwhelming campaign, Ronaldo stirred exit rumors with comments suggesting he might move on. However, putting all speculation to rest, the 39-year-old confirmed he is staying.