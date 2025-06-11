Cristiano Ronaldo hints at possible retirement after Portugal’s dramatic UEFA Nations League triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked fresh speculation about his future on the pitch after an emotional night in Munich, where Portugal clinched the UEFA Nations League title in dramatic fashion.
The 40-year-old talisman played a pivotal role in Portugal’s thrilling 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Spain, following a 2-2 draw in regular time.
Cristiano, visibly moved after the win at the Allianz Arena, suggested that retirement could be on the horizon. Speaking to reporters, he remarked, “You know my age. I’m obviously closer to the end than the start, but I want to enjoy every moment. If I stay injury-free, I’ll continue.”
The comment comes as fans continue to wonder whether he will aim for one more appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 2026. The next edition of the tournament would see the Portuguese star at 41, an age few footballers reach while still competing internationally.
Following the final whistle, a tearful Cristiano said: “I’ve won many titles with my clubs, but nothing beats winning for Portugal. These are tears of joy; it’s mission accomplished.”
The final itself was a tense, see-saw encounter. Spain initially led through Martin Zubimendi, only for Nuno Mendes to level the score. Mikel Oyarzabal restored Spain’s advantage just before halftime. But in the 61st minute, it was Cristiano who stepped up once again, equalising from a deflected cross by Mendes.
In an admission post-match, Cristiano revealed that he had been carrying an injury into the final.
“I felt it during the warmup and had been feeling it for some time. But for Portugal for a trophy, I would have played even if it meant breaking my leg.”
“I’ve played in many countries and for many clubs, but representing Portugal always holds a special place in my heart.”
His future at club level remains uncertain. His current contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr is due to expire at the end of this month.
In a cryptic social media post following his final game of the season, Cristiano wrote: “This chapter is over.” Is it though?