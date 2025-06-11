Cristiano Ronaldo hints at possible retirement after Portugal’s dramatic UEFA Nations League triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked fresh speculation about his future on the pitch after an emotional night in Munich, where Portugal clinched the UEFA Nations League title in dramatic fashion.

The 40-year-old talisman played a pivotal role in Portugal’s thrilling 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Spain, following a 2-2 draw in regular time.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he's closer to the end than the start

Cristiano, visibly moved after the win at the Allianz Arena, suggested that retirement could be on the horizon. Speaking to reporters, he remarked, “You know my age. I’m obviously closer to the end than the start, but I want to enjoy every moment. If I stay injury-free, I’ll continue.”

The comment comes as fans continue to wonder whether he will aim for one more appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 2026. The next edition of the tournament would see the Portuguese star at 41, an age few footballers reach while still competing internationally.