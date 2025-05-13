Will Al Nassr take on Cristiano Ronaldo after his contract ends?

Ronaldo, 40, was also absent from Al Nassr’s matchday squad on Monday against Al Akhdoud, reportedly due to physical exhaustion.

Head coach Stefano Pioli chose to rest the forward, but his absence didn’t stop the team from delivering their biggest-ever league win. They dropped a stunning 9-0 victory at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.

Sadio Mane led the charge with four goals, while Jhon Duran bagged a brace. Ayman Yahya, Marcelo Brozovic, and Mohammed Maran also scored in the historic win.

Al Nassr led 4-0 by halftime and continued their dominance in the second half, eventually climbing to third place with 63 points from 31 matches.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Ronaldo has received interest from other Saudi Pro League clubs. As Al Nassr weighs its options, the future of one of football’s biggest stars in Riyadh remains up in the air.