IPL 2025 final likely on May 30 as BCCI plots swift restart

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to return from May 16, with the final expected to be played on May 30—five days later than initially planned.

While the revised schedule is yet to be officially announced, it is likely to be circulated to franchises by Sunday night.

Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad are among the shortlisted host cities for IPL's final matches

To facilitate the smooth completion of the remaining 16 matches, including playoffs and the final, the BCCI has identified three cities as potential venues, namely, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This centralised approach comes in response to ongoing security considerations.

Franchises have been instructed to assemble their squads at the designated cities by Tuesday, May 13. Punjab Kings, however, are expected to join later due to their involvement in the now-abandoned match in Dharamsala, which led to the league's temporary suspension.

Many foreign players have left the country

One of the biggest challenges facing teams is the return of overseas players and support staff, many of whom left India following the suspension. Franchises are currently working on revised travel arrangements, but uncertainty remains about who will be available when the tournament resumes.

Many Punjab King players such as Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, and Xavier Bartlett wanted to leave right away, despite head coach Ponting trying his best to hold them back in India. However, baring Ponting and the support staff, all the foreign players have left India.

Other teams like Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders saw both domestic and foreign players leaving for their respective locations.

With international cricket commitments starting in June, the BCCI aims to finish the IPL season in just two weeks, likely relying on multiple double-headers to meet the deadline.

Can Kolkata be the final venue?

Although Kolkata was originally scheduled to host the final, security logistics could prompt a change in venue. Discussions are ongoing, and final decisions will follow consultations with government authorities.