Tanvi Sharma and Ayush Shetty storm into US Open Badminton Finals

In women’s singles, 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma, who entered the tournament unseeded, stunned seventh seed Polina Buhrova of Ukraine with a dominant display. Tanvi took just 34 minutes to wrap up the match in straight sets, 21-14, 21-16.

This marks her second career win against Buhrova and further cements her status as one of India’s most promising badminton prospects. Tanvi will now face her biggest challenge yet in the final: top seed Beiwen Zhang of the United States, a seasoned player with a strong track record on the international circuit.

On the men’s side, Ayush Shetty delivered a statement performance of his own. Seeded fourth, Ayush took on tournament favorite and world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in what turned out to be a gripping contest.

After narrowly conceding the first game 21-23, the Indian shuttler staged a remarkable comeback, winning the next two games 21-15 and 21-14. The high-energy encounter lasted just over an hour and showcased Ayush’s grit, skill, and composure under pressure. His opponent in the final will be Canada’s third seed, Brian Yang, who advanced after defeating Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei with ease, recording a swift 21-10, 21-12 victory.