World Tennis Month: Different types of racquets and the best option for beginners

Choosing the right tennis racquet can significantly impact your performance and enjoyment of the game, especially if you're a beginner.
With so many options available, it helps to understand the main types of racquets and what they offer. Let’s break down the categories and highlight the best choice for those new to the sport.
Power racquets (Game Improvement Racquets)
Ideal for beginners and intermediate players, power racquets have larger heads (100–135 sq in), are lightweight (227–283 grams), and offer a longer frame. These racquets help generate more power with less effort, making it easier for novices to hit the ball over the net.
Under this one, you can find spin and precision racquets. While spin ones are best for players who rely on topspin and slice, the latter is ideal for advanced players who value accuracy over power.
Control racquets (Player’s Racquets)
Designed for advanced players, control racquets have smaller head sizes (85–98 sq in), are heavier, and allow skilled players to place shots with high precision. These racquets don’t offer much power on their own and require strong technique and timing.
Tweener racquets
A middle ground between power and control racquets, tweener racquets are suited for intermediate to advanced players. They offer a balanced combination of power, control, and maneuverability. These racquets typically weigh around 283–312 grams and have medium head sizes (98–104 sq in).
Modern player’s racquets
These combine aspects of control and tweener racquets, designed for aggressive baseliners who generate their own power. They are often used by advanced players who rely on spin and speed.
Selecting the right racquet can feel overwhelming for first-time tennis players, but this guide will help simplify the process. For beginners, oversized racquets are the best choice—they offer a larger sweet spot, more power, and greater forgiveness on off-centre hits, making it easier to learn and enjoy the game.
Finding the right tennis racquet is about balancing comfort, performance, and your skill level. As a beginner, starting with a power racquet will ease you into the game, helping you build confidence and consistency. As you progress, you can consider transitioning to a tweener or control racquet based on your playing style.