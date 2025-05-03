World Tennis Month: Rising tennis talents ready to upset the odds in 2025

As the 2025 tennis season gains momentum, the spotlight naturally falls on top-tier names like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff. But savvy tennis fans know the real thrill lies in spotting the next big breakout. Enter a new generation of talent—players with long odds, raw skill, and serious upset potential.
Leading the charge is Brazil’s João Fonseca, who ended 2024 with a bang, winning the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah and continuing a 13-match winning streak with a Challenger title in Canberra. At just 18, he’s already cracked the main draw of the Australian Open and jumped over 500 ranking spots in a single season.
In the women’s game, Mirra Andreeva has already made a Grand Slam semi-final and won a WTA title at 17. She’s backed it up with a doubles win in Brisbane and a top-15 ranking. If she can rein in her temper, she’s a serious contender.
American talent Nishesh Basavareddy, a former Stanford standout, is another one to watch. With two Challenger titles and comparisons to Djokovic (no small compliment), he’s fast becoming known for his on-court intelligence and lightning-fast reads.
Fellow American Learner Tien, 19, brings power and precision to his baseline game. A US Open junior champ and finalist at the 2024 Next Gen Finals, he’s steadily climbing the ranks with 60 professional wins under his belt.
The UK’s Mika Stojsavljevic, 16, announced herself in style by winning the 2024 US Open girls’ title and impressing in SW19. With the backing of the LTA and big-match composure, she’s on course for a breakthrough.
And don’t overlook Alex Eala of the Philippines. After a strong showing at WTA 125 level, she’s now ranked 138 and climbing.