Sports

World Tennis Month: Rising tennis talents ready to upset the odds in 2025

Keep your eye on the court with this year’s most promising young tennis players poised to disrupt the elite rankings
World Tennis Month: Rising tennis talents ready to upset the odds in 2025
From João Fonseca to Mirra Andreeva, meet the underdogs with Grand Slam potential
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

As the 2025 tennis season gains momentum, the spotlight naturally falls on top-tier names like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff. But savvy tennis fans know the real thrill lies in spotting the next big breakout. Enter a new generation of talent—players with long odds, raw skill, and serious upset potential.

From João Fonseca to Mirra Andreeva, meet the underdogs with Grand Slam potential

João Fonseca

João Fonseca
João FonsecaX

Leading the charge is Brazil’s João Fonseca, who ended 2024 with a bang, winning the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah and continuing a 13-match winning streak with a Challenger title in Canberra. At just 18, he’s already cracked the main draw of the Australian Open and jumped over 500 ranking spots in a single season.

Mirra Andreev

Mirra Andreeva
Mirra AndreevaX

In the women’s game, Mirra Andreeva has already made a Grand Slam semi-final and won a WTA title at 17. She’s backed it up with a doubles win in Brisbane and a top-15 ranking. If she can rein in her temper, she’s a serious contender.

Nishesh Basavareddy

Nishesh Basavareddy
Nishesh BasavareddyX

American talent Nishesh Basavareddy, a former Stanford standout, is another one to watch. With two Challenger titles and comparisons to Djokovic (no small compliment), he’s fast becoming known for his on-court intelligence and lightning-fast reads.

Learner Tien

Learner Tien
Learner TienX

Fellow American Learner Tien, 19, brings power and precision to his baseline game. A US Open junior champ and finalist at the 2024 Next Gen Finals, he’s steadily climbing the ranks with 60 professional wins under his belt.

Mika Stojsavljevic

Mika Stojsavljevic
Mika StojsavljevicX

The UK’s Mika Stojsavljevic, 16, announced herself in style by winning the 2024 US Open girls’ title and impressing in SW19. With the backing of the LTA and big-match composure, she’s on course for a breakthrough.

Alex Eala

Alex Eala
Alex EalaX

And don’t overlook Alex Eala of the Philippines. After a strong showing at WTA 125 level, she’s now ranked 138 and climbing.

World Tennis Month: Rising tennis talents ready to upset the odds in 2025
Tennis Month special: 5 smart tips to level up your forehand
World Tennis Month
tennis talents 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com