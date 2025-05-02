Tennis Month special: 5 smart tips to level up your forehand

1. Find the right grip for power and control: Picking the right grip can make all the difference. A semi-western grip strikes a great balance between topspin and control, making it suitable for most playing styles. Ensure your grip allows your wrist to stay natural and your racquet face to be steady at contact.

2. Stay light on your feet and position early: Good footwork is key to a powerful forehand. Keep your knees slightly bent and stay on the balls of your feet. Get into position early to give yourself enough time to set up for the shot, and remember to shift your weight forward as you swing.

3. Smooth takeback, clean follow-through: A compact takeback keeps you in control. Keep your racquet head above your wrist and swing from low to high to create topspin. A controlled follow-through across your body will help with placement and depth.