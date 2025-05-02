Tennis Month special: 5 smart tips to level up your forehand

May is here, and that means it’s Tennis Month! It’s the perfect opportunity to fine-tune your game and work on your forehand, arguably the most crucial stroke in today’s tennis. Whether you’re hitting on clay, grass, or hard courts, having a strong and reliable forehand can really set you apart from the competition.
1. Find the right grip for power and control: Picking the right grip can make all the difference. A semi-western grip strikes a great balance between topspin and control, making it suitable for most playing styles. Ensure your grip allows your wrist to stay natural and your racquet face to be steady at contact.
2. Stay light on your feet and position early: Good footwork is key to a powerful forehand. Keep your knees slightly bent and stay on the balls of your feet. Get into position early to give yourself enough time to set up for the shot, and remember to shift your weight forward as you swing.
3. Smooth takeback, clean follow-through: A compact takeback keeps you in control. Keep your racquet head above your wrist and swing from low to high to create topspin. A controlled follow-through across your body will help with placement and depth.
4. Make contact in front for better timing: Aim to make contact with the ball just in front of your body. This position gives you more leverage and control, which helps reduce errors and boosts your consistency during rallies.
5. Train with intention, not just intensity: Instead of just focusing on power, practice drills that emphasise precision and mimic match situations. Change up your targets, vary your shot speeds, and keep track of your progress to develop a well-rounded forehand.
This Tennis Month, commit to smarter training and let your forehand do the talking!