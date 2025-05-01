Mumbai Indians rope in leggie Raghu Sharma as injury replacement for Vignesh Puthur

Vignesh Puthur, who impressed fans with six wickets in five matches this season—including a memorable 3-wicket haul on debut against Chennai Super Kings—has been sidelined due to bone stress reactions in both shins. The injury will keep him out for the rest of the tournament. He will, however, remain with the squad to undergo rehabilitation with the MI Medical and S&C team.

Raghu, born on March 11, 1993, in Jalandhar, has been a consistent performer in the Indian domestic circuit. The right-arm leg-break bowler has played for Punjab and Puducherry, with an impressive 57 wickets in 11 first-class matches at an average of 19.59. His best figures—7/56—reflect his potential to deliver match-winning spells. In List A cricket, Raghu has 14 wickets from 9 matches, and he also picked up 3 wickets in as many T20 outings. Notably, he enjoyed a standout run in the 2024–25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, grabbing 14 wickets in 9 games for Punjab.