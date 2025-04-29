IPL 2025 spotlight: Yudhvir Singh Charak’s growing net worth and Rajasthan Royals role

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long been a launchpad for cricketing talent, and this season, it’s fast bowler Yudhvir Singh Charak who’s turning heads. The 27-year-old from Jammu made his IPL 2025 debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR), stepping in for Tushar Deshpande against Gujarat Titans—and it may just be the beginning of a defining chapter in his career.
Born on September 13, 1997, Yudhvir is a right-arm fast bowler who carved his early reputation in Hyderabad’s domestic cricket scene before returning to represent Jammu and Kashmir. His standout performance came during the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where his pace and precision earned him wider recognition—and eventually, an IPL call-up.
Yudhvir’s IPL journey began as a net bowler for Mumbai Indians in 2020 during their UAE campaign. Although he didn’t see much game time, he officially joined MI in 2021 and was released two years later. That release proved to be pivotal. Picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 20 lakh in the 2023 auction, and later bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 35 lakh in 2025, the young pacer is now on a mission to cement his place. Estimated at INR 2 crore, Yudhvir’s net worth reflects his IPL earnings across franchises (MI, LSG, and now RR), along with potential endorsements and domestic match fees.
To date, Yudhvir has featured in six IPL matches and picked up four wickets. While his appearances this season have been limited—just one game so far—Rajasthan Royals’ decision to invest in him over the more experienced Akash Madhwal speaks volumes about their long-term faith in his potential.