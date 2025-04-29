IPL 2025 spotlight: Yudhvir Singh Charak’s growing net worth and Rajasthan Royals role

Yudhvir’s IPL journey began as a net bowler for Mumbai Indians in 2020 during their UAE campaign. Although he didn’t see much game time, he officially joined MI in 2021 and was released two years later. That release proved to be pivotal. Picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 20 lakh in the 2023 auction, and later bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 35 lakh in 2025, the young pacer is now on a mission to cement his place. Estimated at INR 2 crore, Yudhvir’s net worth reflects his IPL earnings across franchises (MI, LSG, and now RR), along with potential endorsements and domestic match fees.