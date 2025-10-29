This museum explores how history smells across a millennium

What does history smell like? According to a new exhibition in Düsseldorf, the past is not just something you look at — it’s something you inhale. At the Kunstpalast museum in western Germany, visitors are being invited to wander through 37 galleries and quite literally follow their noses through more than a millennium of cultural memory.

German exhibition pairs 1,000 years of fragrance with art

Titled The Secret Power of Scents, the show presents 81 curated fragrances that accompany paintings, religious objects and contemporary artworks, each designed to evoke the mood, emotional register or daily reality of a particular era. The result is an immersive time capsule in scent form — one that asks audiences not just to observe, but to experience.

“This exhibition is an experiment, and an invitation to discover the history of scents with your nose,” said Felix Krämer, the museum’s director general. Unlike a standard gallery experience, the visitor path is layered with diffusers, scent steles and atomisers that release aromas tied closely to the themes on display, whether sacred, intimate or unsettling.

The journey begins in the Middle Ages with religious artefacts, where the perfume of myrrh drifts through a dimly lit room of devotional wood carvings. The resin, traded since antiquity, was used across Christianity, Judaism and Islam as a symbol of purification, prayer and spiritual transcendence. Here, the aroma offers cultural context before a single wall text is read.