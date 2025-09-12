Sri Lankan stories unfold in two powerful Delhi exhibitions

After Aphantasias

Six voices, one reckoning

On the first floor of Bikaner House, six pioneering Sri Lankan artists—Anoli Perera, Chandraguptha Thenuwara, Jagath Weerasinghe, Kingsley Gunatillake, Muhanned Cader, and Pala Pothupitiye—come together for After Aphantasias. This landmark group exhibition revisits the transformative artistic responses that emerged during the turbulent 1990s, when civil conflict reshaped both society and its creative output.

The blindness of memory

Curated by Shrine Empire, the exhibition frames “aphantasia” as a societal condition—an inability to see or imagine—born of decades of war and silence. Through paintings, sculptures, and installations, these artists question what happens when collective memory itself is fractured. Each work resists the erasure of lived experiences, confronting political narratives with visual languages that are sharp, layered, and deeply rooted in resistance.

The dialogue among these six voices is not confined to Sri Lanka; it speaks to global audiences about trauma, resilience, and the human drive to create meaning in the aftermath of violence. Together, they offer a profound meditation on memory, healing, and the possibility of imagining anew.