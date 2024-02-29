The Citroen C3 Aircross is the first among equals – a breath of fresh air.

With its 2,671mm wheelbase, the C3 Aircross is quite spacious on the inside. The generosity ends there, as there is not much to choose from in terms of equipment levels. However you do get the flexibility of 5 and 5+2 seat configurations, the latter 2 seats being ridiculously easy to remove and fit right back. New dashboard configurations are in 3 colour now – a grey, a black and a bronze or silver inlay. You get a comprehensive digital instrument console, on which you can display as much or as little content, depending on your tech leanings. Everything is of course controllable from the steering wheel. You also get a massive 10.25 inch infotainment screen with wireless AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay. But you do not get USB-C charging ports front or rear. You do get a rear view camera but Holly Molly – only 2 airbags. No sunroof also, if you please. Ditto for climate control, though you get nice round rotary switches for climate control. I do find the positioning of the rear window power switches a little messy; would have preferred a normal door position like all cars. The seats by themselves are quite comfortable, though the 5-seater version does without the rear air-con blower.