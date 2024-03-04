DARK series now available all new Tata Motors' SUVs

In the Nexon, you get an exclusive #DARK mascot and dark exterior treatment. Inside the cabin, you get black leatherette seats adorned with #DARK badging embroidered on the headrests. The cabin is equipped with a 'Hidden until lit' Capacitive Touch FATC panel and the integration of Amazon Alexa and Tata Voice Assistant offers over 200 voice commands in six languages. Additionally, the Nexon #DARK features a Wireless Charger.

In the Harrier and Safari, you get R19 Alloy wheels featuring Aero inserts and a bold Piano Black Grille and Leatherette seats adorned with the #DARK logo on the headrests. Additionally, the Safari #DARK offers Comfort Headrests in the 2nd row for added relaxation during long journeys, along with 2nd Row Ventilated Seats for increased comfort and convenience. Exclusive #DARK styling elements include Bold Oberon Black exteriors, Blackstone Interior theme, and Piano black accents.