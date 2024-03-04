DARK series now available all new Tata Motors' SUVs

The #DARK has since elevated the style and premium appeal of the Tata passenger and electric vehicles portfolio, making it a compelling and unique proposition for customers to choose from. The #DARK range brings with it a host of exciting enhancements to India’s most loved SUVs with its signature #DARK mascot and dark exterior treatment, exclusive to this range.
In the Nexon.ev, the exterior showcases a more muscular stance, with a robust body, elevating its exclusivity with the signature #DARK mascot and a distinctive dark exterior treatment. The interiors of the SUV feature all-black leatherette bolstered seats meticulously designed for ultra-comfort. Safety takes center stage with innovative features such as SOS Calling function, Embedded Maps view in the Digital Cockpit, and a blind spot view monitor ensuring peace of mind on every journey. Vehicle to Vehicle Charging and Vehicle to Load Technology is now available, while the inclusion of Aracade.ev, an inbuilt app suite with 15+ apps and a 31.24cm Cinematic touchscreen system by Harman cater to your entertainment needs. The JBL cinematic sound system with 9 speakers delivers an immersive audio experience
In the Nexon, you get an exclusive #DARK mascot and dark exterior treatment. Inside the cabin, you get black leatherette seats adorned with #DARK badging embroidered on the headrests. The cabin is equipped with a 'Hidden until lit' Capacitive Touch FATC panel and the integration of Amazon Alexa and Tata Voice Assistant offers over 200 voice commands in six languages. Additionally, the Nexon #DARK features a Wireless Charger.
In the Harrier and Safari, you get R19 Alloy wheels featuring Aero inserts and a bold Piano Black Grille and Leatherette seats adorned with the #DARK logo on the headrests. Additionally, the Safari #DARK offers Comfort Headrests in the 2nd row for added relaxation during long journeys, along with 2nd Row Ventilated Seats for increased comfort and convenience. Exclusive #DARK styling elements include Bold Oberon Black exteriors, Blackstone Interior theme, and Piano black accents.