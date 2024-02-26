BYD to launch Seal EV on March 5

Expected to be offered in a single variant, the Seal is likely to boast a large 82.5 kWh battery pack. To be powered by a rear-mounted motor making 230 HP and 360 Nm, the sedan is expected to cover over 550 km between each charge.

It is not known if BYD will bring the all-wheel-drive version of the car to India. If it does, that model will come with around 530 HP, which is sports sedan territory. The addition of a motor on the front axle will definitely reduce the range, which will be lower than that of the rear-wheel-drive model.