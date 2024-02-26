Cars

BYD to launch Seal EV on March 5

The sedan will be a CBU and is expected to boast a claimed range of 570 km
BYD India will launch the Seal electric sedan on March 5 in the market here. The EV will be a rival to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Expected to be offered in a single variant, the Seal is likely to boast a large 82.5 kWh battery pack. To be powered by a rear-mounted motor making 230 HP and 360 Nm, the sedan is expected to cover over 550 km between each charge.

It is not known if BYD will bring the all-wheel-drive version of the car to India. If it does, that model will come with around 530 HP, which is sports sedan territory. The addition of a motor on the front axle will definitely reduce the range, which will be lower than that of the rear-wheel-drive model.

As for the exterior design, the Seal is a modern EV with styling made to keep drag to a minimum and LED lights. On the inside, the EV will come with a digital instrument cluster and a rotatable touchscreen in the middle, drive modes, a roof made of glass, flush-fitting door handles, and more.

Expect BYD to price the car competitively in India, with prices expected to be around INR 45 lakh (ex-showroom), which should put it in the same ballpark as the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

