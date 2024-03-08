Automatic for all

The Magnite has been covered in detail before, so I am just going to stick with the new AMT version. The engine did not have much grunt earlier so adding an AMT means that you need to work on your mathematical skills to do any overtaking on the road. Power is just about adequate, but you have to really work the accelerator pedal hard and make the engine go past 1,500rpm to make decent progress. That said, you can always toggle the transmission in manual mode, which is quite fun because there is no tedious clutch here. However, for most city commutes, the AMT is indeed a boon, given the way traffic is growing everywhere. Once you get used to driving any two pedal car, any other drawback seems totally worth it. You do get a ‘Hill start assist’ feature, which means that the car will not roll back on a slope and hold for a few seconds – a nifty thing.