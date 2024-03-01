The Creta has been a bestseller for Hyundai, with over 9.8 lakh vehicles sold since 2015 when it was launched in India. It has had a facelift since then and the numbers have not diminished since then. Now, comes this new avatar and from the first looks of it, Hyundai has done a great job of revitalising a classic. The new Creta is not only better looking, but it is also much smarter with many new safety and convenience features – lets take a detailed look at it.
While opinions were divided on the looks of its earlier version, the new one manages to look smarter. There are now these lovely connected DRLs, both front and rear. Headlamps up front are quad LED units, and the good thing now is that as part of the ADAS package, you get auto-dimming which means that you will never end up blinding an oncoming driver. At the rear you do get new lights as well, both forming a cohesive package. You also get sequential turn indicators front and rear, that look so cool. Then there is of course the new parametric front grille and skid plates front and rear, so yes they definitely do add up.
On the inside, the changes are few but significant. Most welcome is ventilated seats up front – this I find to be a very useful in our country. Then of course the electrically adjustable front driver’s seat, because when other people drive your car – whether it’s the valet or your significant other or anyone else, they inevitably change the seat settings. The biggest change however is the twin 10.25-inch screens that work as the main vehicle setting/infotainment display and the instrumentation in front of the driver. Both are full colour TFT displays and the one in front of the driver has multitude choices including navigation. The centre one handles all infotainment and vehicle settings. The 360 cameras are sharp and the rear now has better thigh support. You also get 3 USB-C charging points, which is good for fast charge. The USB for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is still surprisingly through USB A. Then there is the Bose sound system with 8 speakers including a centre channel up front and a sub at the back. Sound quality is not bad. Then of course there is the gimmicky and totally useless magnetic picture holder on the right of the steering wheel…
ADAS is what has improved the driving experience immensely. It’s a fully functional Level 2 system, which means you have a radar up front besides two in the rear aiding the front camera. So you get stuff like Forward Collison Warning & Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Safe Exit Warning, Smart High Beam Assist, Leading Vehicle Departure Alert and many more. All this of course makes the driving experience so much safer and better. Performance continues to be on par and safety is further enhanced by the standard 6-airbag programme.
The prices are extremely competitive and will surely ensure that the Creta stays at the top of its game. By the way, the new Emerald Pearl colour is striking…
Prices range from INR 10.99 lakh for the base 1.5 MPi petrol to 19.99 lakh for the 1.5 turbo DCT and 1.5 CRDi 6AT.