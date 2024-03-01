The Creta has been a bestseller for Hyundai, with over 9.8 lakh vehicles sold since 2015 when it was launched in India. It has had a facelift since then and the numbers have not diminished since then. Now, comes this new avatar and from the first looks of it, Hyundai has done a great job of revitalising a classic. The new Creta is not only better looking, but it is also much smarter with many new safety and convenience features – lets take a detailed look at it.

While opinions were divided on the looks of its earlier version, the new one manages to look smarter. There are now these lovely connected DRLs, both front and rear. Headlamps up front are quad LED units, and the good thing now is that as part of the ADAS package, you get auto-dimming which means that you will never end up blinding an oncoming driver. At the rear you do get new lights as well, both forming a cohesive package. You also get sequential turn indicators front and rear, that look so cool. Then there is of course the new parametric front grille and skid plates front and rear, so yes they definitely do add up.